Emerson to Accelerate Software Strategy to Capitalize on High Growth Industry Verticals and Technology Segments in Transaction with AspenTech

The transaction accelerates Emerson’s software investment strategy as the company continues to build a higher growth, more diversified and sustainable portfolio, by creating an industrial software company with immediate scale and relevancy in a fast-paced and evolving market. The new company, which will retain the name AspenTech, enables Emerson to realize significant synergies and accelerate its software strategy to drive meaningful value creation. Majority ownership position in a highly valued, pure-play industrial software leader will give Emerson the platform and flexibility to strategically deploy capital for growth through continued investment and M&A. The transaction continues Emerson’s long history of delivering shareholder value. New AspenTech will be fully consolidated into Emerson financials and is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS after year one.

“We saw an attractive opportunity to accelerate our software strategy to capitalize on the rapidly evolving industrial software landscape and advance Emerson’s high value portfolio journey,” said Lal Karsanbhai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Emerson. “Our customers are increasingly seeking partners to help realize stronger performance as they automate workflows in their facilities to optimize operations. New AspenTech will become an engine for both acquisition and organic growth.”

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting new era. This transaction enables us to advance our position as a premier, highly diversified industrial software leader poised for significant growth, strong financial performance and a vehicle to drive future software acquisitions, while providing immediate cash value to AspenTech shareholders,” said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech, who will lead new AspenTech. “The new AspenTech will benefit from a larger and more diversified market, which we will be able to serve with a comprehensive software portfolio, an expanded global sales channel and an even stronger balance sheet reinforced by Emerson. Additionally, this transaction expands our ability to support customers’ global sustainability ambitions.”

Emerson and AspenTech Creating a High-Performance Software Leader with Scale and Technology

Following completion of the transaction, new AspenTech will have a global footprint with strong go-to market capabilities and more than 3,700 employees. On a pro forma basis, new AspenTech is expected to have FY22 annual revenues of $1.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $490 million and achieve double-digit annual spend growth through 2026. New AspenTech will have a high growth, predictable business model with 86% of pro forma revenues from software and 14% of revenues from services.

The new AspenTech will be an attractive environment for highly sought-after software talent, offering career opportunities to innovate in a technology-driven culture.

New AspenTech Portfolio Spans the Full Asset Lifecycle : The new AspenTech will provide differentiated offerings in Industrial AI and asset optimization with Emerson’s grid modernization technology, advanced distribution management systems and geological simulation software. With Emerson’s strong capabilities, new AspenTech will have an end-to end software offering and be even better positioned to help customers improve their safety, reliability and production while reducing emissions.

Diversified End Markets with Blue-Chip Customer Base: With the additional capabilities of OSI Inc. and Geological Simulation Software, new AspenTech will expand into new, high growth markets. AspenTech recently announced a commitment to invest $35 million in life sciences and metals and mining that will help accelerate adoption of new AspenTech’s solutions. The addition of OSI Inc. will enable new AspenTech to develop its transmission and distribution offering to support power grid modernization and ensure grid reliability.

Significant Revenue and Cost Synergy Opportunities: Over time, new AspenTech is expected to drive significant revenue and synergy opportunities by transitioning OSI Inc. and the Geological Simulation Software business to a token and subscription-based business model, which AspenTech has successfully achieved for its existing portfolio. New AspenTech expects to deliver multiple, specific revenue growth opportunities by leveraging Emerson’s $120 billion global installed base and its sales force of nearly 12,000 salespeople.

Best-in-Class Financial Profile: New AspenTech will be a leading player in the industrial software market with scale and strong free cash flow generation to drive innovation and growth. On a pro forma basis, the company is expected to deliver double-digit revenue and free cash flow growth over the next five years.

Strong Platform for Future Acquisitions: Mergers and acquisitions will be a key pillar of new AspenTech’s go-forward strategy given the continued evolution and consolidation of the industrial software industry. With an expanded solution set, broader global footprint and larger installed base, new AspenTech will have access to a wider range of acquisition and investment targets across industries, products and geographies.

Emerson’s 2021 Fiscal Year Performance Outlook

On August 4, 2021, Emerson provided fiscal year 2021 underlying sales guidance of 5% to 6% and adjusted EPS guidance of $4.06 to $4.08. Emerson is reaffirming this guidance and will provide complete results on November 3, 2021.

AspenTech Provides Preliminary Update on First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

AspenTech expects annual spend to be approximately $629 million at the end of the first quarter of

fiscal 2022, which represents an increase of 5.5% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

