Egyptian Foreign Minister Receives Copy of the Credentials of Qatar Ambassador

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, received on Monday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt Salem Mubarak Al Shafi.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
HE Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his work assignments, and the bilateral relations further development and growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

