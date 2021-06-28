Editorial influence : Afrique54.net strengthens its global coverage

Thanks to internationally renowned webmarketing agencies, Afrique54.net enjoys a solid global coverage with thousands of readers in Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Its goal is to reach more than 300,000 unique visits, with over 1 000,000 page views per month.

Marcien Essimi, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Afrique54 Sarl and Director of Publication of Afrique54.net, said: "To ensure this global exposure, we have enlisted the help of high-level partners who have submitted this informative site to over 400 search engines, directories and web directories. "By opting for this new strategic approach, we are making the digital terminal more competitive and giving our customers and partners full satisfaction," said Marcien Essimi.

"Afrique54.net, our flagship product, has significantly increased the reach of its digital information platform. We are delighted that Afrique54.net is gradually becoming a reference in the global media universe. It is a real tool for your sponsored article campaigns. "

As a citizen media, Afrique54.net gives a voice to African and international actors who want to be heard. As a channel through which Africa, its diaspora and Afro-descendants speak to the world, Afrique54.net gives pride of place to the promotion of the positive values of the continent and within the continent, while respecting the journalistic ethics that have allowed it to build relationships of trust with its sources, while giving space to constructive debate.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Groupe Afrique54 Sarl.

Media c ontact: E-mail: redaction@afrique54.net WhatsApp: +237 680 81 22 42 Website : www.Afrique54.net | www.Afrique-54.com | www.lavoixdesdecideurs.biz

Afrique54.net in brief: Launched in 2017 and edited from Yaoundé by Groupe Afrique54 SARL , Afrique54.net ( www.Afrique54.net ) is an online media registered with the National Communication File (FNC) of the Cameroonian Ministry of Communication, with Marcien Essimi as Director of Publication. Like La Voix Des Décideurs (www.LaVoixDesDecideurs.biz), the newspaper broadcasts continuous information and is weaving a cosmopolitan web of African contributors.

Since 2017, it has been a member of a network of more than 30 media outlets set up by Branding Africa , which specialises in placing sponsored and unsponsored articles on the web. Branding Africa is also involved in documentary filmmaking, professional audio and video transcription, press editing, website creation, audiovisual editing, business intelligence, corporate spots and films, web referencing or dereferencing, and editorial content provision.

Media files