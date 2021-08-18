Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Youth Alliance for Leadership and Development in Africa (YALDA), other partners announce competition to raise AfCFTA awareness among young Africans

The winning essay writer and infographics, animation creators will each receive a prize of $1,000. The essay winner will also receive a paid internship with one of the partner institutions, while the others will receive design contracts with other partners among other prizes.

YALDA together with its partners recognize the critical role of competitions and challenges in awakening the consciousness and inventiveness of the youth to contribute content that can further propel their own understanding of AfCFTA instruments. The competition requires participants aged between 18 and 35 years to either create infographics, animation or write essays and other creative content on the potential impact of the AfCFTA on youth in Africa. The content should display ingenuity in communicating the AfCFTA to young people, by breaking down elements of the AfCFTA into simple and easy to understand content for their peers. The competition is expected to run from 31 July 2021 to November 2021 when the winners will be announced.

YALDA is an international non-profit organization that was established by a group of Harvard University students in September 2004. It’s mission is anchored on a strong desire to achieve development on the African continent not only through collaboration between university students and other youth but by also creating long-lasting networks between the young leaders and leading professionals worldwide.

Interested young Africans who wish to read more about the competition can do so here: https://yaldafrica.org/afcftacompetition