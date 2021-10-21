Ecobank Group takes action on Mental Health as part of its commitment towards Better Health

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, said: ‘Mental health disorders are one of the most common Non-Communicable Diseases. They have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, with quite a number of people suffering anxiety from social distancing and self-isolation, in addition to financial and health worries. Mental health issues can happen to anyone and it’s important we start talking and acting on it. We should have a society where people feel comfortable to talk about their emotions, without stigma, discrimination or abuse. Anyone suffering or experiencing mental health issues should be aware that they can get help. It’s time to talk and act on mental health.’

Ecobank Day is an annual event which was first held in 2013, focusing each year on a specific theme. These have been Education for young people in Africa (2013); Malaria prevention and control (2014); Every African child deserves a better future (2015); ICT education in schools and improving maternal health (2016); Safe water management (2017); Orphanages (2018); Cancer (2019); and Diabetes (2020). Attendance to the 2021 Ecobank Day webinar is free, where you can get the opportunity to speak with experts and ask questions. click here to participate (https://bit.ly/3jHaK6j) to the English version and click here (https://bit.ly/3vuQyci) for the French version.

For more information, visit https://Ecobank.com/ecobank-day

