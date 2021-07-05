Ecobank Group reaches another milestone in financial inclusion in Africa

Semoa’s development of the API – the application programming interface which allows apps to talk to each other – is creating the next generation digital customer experience and further validating the Ecobank Group as one of the innovative leaders of Open Banking in Africa. By leveraging this technology, the Ecobank Group is providing a bridge between the digital and cash economy. This allows unbanked merchants and traders to accept and make payments digitally thereby accelerating financial inclusion.

Edem Adjamagbo, CEO and founder of SEMOA during the launch of this new innovative service said: “Xpress Cash by SEMOA- whereby Ecobank enables its cutting-edge infrastructure with SEMOA's secured online services, is the perfect example of a true partnership in financial innovation with the potential to change the lives of many in West Africa. Indeed, the fact that people with no bank accounts, or credit cards, can now cash out their mobile money directly out of Ecobank ATMs and Xpress Points throughout the WAEMU region is a game changer that will help foster financial inclusion”.

Djiba Diallo , the Ecobank Group’s Senior fintech adviser said: ‘As digital banking becomes increasingly important, the Ecobank Group is joining the growing number of banks, card companies and payment service providers around the world using developers like Semoa, one of the most prominent fintechs in Africa, to enhance customer experience. Made more accessible by Open Banking, which provides secure access to the Bank’s data, fintechs develop systems which issue commands via APIs to third parties, creating a seamless service for customers to perform their transactions and track their finances in one place.’

The success of the new wallet service is made possible by Semoa’s ability to test connectivity, authentication and authorisation of customers’ transactions before the new service went live through Ecobank’s Sandbox. Furthermore, the income generated by the service is being split equally between the Ecobank and Semoa, creating great business opportunities for other fintechs. As a result, the Ecobank Group is encouraging other financial technology companies to access its Sandbox API to develop more innovative and smarter services.

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.Ecobank.com .

About SEMOA - Fintech 4 Banks: SEMOA is B2B panafrican Fintech providing banks and other financial institutions with a unified SaaS platform enabling them to securely engaging their respective customers and prospects with value added mobile services like bank2wallet transactions capabilities, vocal customer care live chat (whatsapp, telegram…) or perfect reporting and data analytics capabilities thanks to its cutting edge back office platform for industry specialists.

At heart, SEMOA is a secure transactions and private communication expert, catering your most essential needs. For further information please visit www.Semoa-group.com .

