Djibouti Signs its First Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2022-2027

Dr Nabil Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Higher Education and Research, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Djibouti’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2022–2027 on 20 September. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.