Djibouti has been an IAEA Member State since 6 March 2015. Its 2022–2027 CPF identifies seven priority areas:
Djibouti Signs its First Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2022-2027
Dr Nabil Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Higher Education and Research, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Djibouti’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2022–2027 on 20 September. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.
Recommended articles
- Human health and nutrition (cancer control and non-communicable diseases)
- Food and agriculture (Soil and crop management, and food safety)
- Water resources management
- Environmental protection and Climate Change
- Energy planning
- Mining exploration
- Radiation protection
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng