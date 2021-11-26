Director-General condemns killing of journalist Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled in Somalia

The Al-Shabab group claimed responsibility for the killing of Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, a high profile journalist and the Director of government-owned Radio Mogadishu. Sharmarke Mohamed Warsame, the director of Somali National Television (SNTV), who was in the car with Guled, was critically injured in the blast, as was their driver, Abdukadir Abdullahi Nur.

Guled is the second journalist murdered in Somalia this year.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.