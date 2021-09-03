Development Bank of Southern Africa to partner with Invest Africa to generate sustainable finance for Africa

If the world is to meet its climate targets and keep global heating below 2 degrees Celsius, the next decade will be critical. The adaptation and mitigation measures needed demand large upfront capital investments, which invariably poses a challenge for developing countries. Without a concerted and collaborative global effort to build replicable and scalable sustainable finance there is a danger that that regions with the greatest potential, including Africa, to leapfrog more developed markets in the transition to the green economy could be starved of capital.

As an African development bank, the DBSA continues to pioneer a path to creating sustainable finance solutions adapted to African markets. The bank launched its first green bond with support from the French development finance institution, Agence Française de Développement (AFD) this year and also has a climate finance lending facility in partnership with the Green Climate Fund (GCF). The DBSA’s leading role in The Africa Debate will forge pathways for further strategic partnerships and collaborations between development finance institutions and global financial markets to scale the use of sustainable finance in African markets.

Karen Taylor, CEO of Invest Africa, said “The DBSA has a critical role to play in de-risking investment in Africa and crowding in private sector financing for sustainable infrastructure projects. The aim of The Africa Debate is to foster productive partnerships between the private and public sector as well as across borders and we look forward to taking part in the discussions led by the DBSA.”

Mohan Vivekanandan, Group Executive: Origination & Coverage, DBSA commented “DBSA continues to chart a leading role on the Continent, cognisant of our unique and specific contextual challenges, in the momentum towards a low carbon economy actively participating in the implementation of a just transition as evidenced by our support of sustainable investment programmes including the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) and Embedded Generation Investment Programme (EGIP) among others. Moreover, our accreditation to global partners including the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the GCF has further propelled our role in promoting and leveraging sustainable development regionally in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.

About the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA): The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is a leading Development Finance Institution (DFI) in Africa. Established in 1983, the DBSA participates across the entire infrastructure value chain and provides planning, project preparation, financing, and implementation support for economic and social infrastructure in South Africa, SADC and the rest of the African continent. The institution’s mission is to improve people’s lives, boost economic growth and promote regional integration through infrastructure development.

For more information, visit www.DBSA.org

About Invest Africa: Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform with a global footprint of more than 400 member companies, comprising multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service organisations, government bodies and entrepreneurs.

Formerly the Business Council for Africa, founded in 1956, Invest Africa leverages sixty years’ experience in Africa to provide its members with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. The organisation regularly works closely with governments and investment promotion agencies across the Continent to encourage private sector support and international investment in line with national and international development objectives.

Headquartered in London, Invest Africa also operates in four additional chapter cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, New York and Dubai.