Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sends Message to Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates in the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita, received today a written message from HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Morocco, Fahad bin Ibrahim Al Mana, during his meeting with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates in the Kingdom of Morocco.

