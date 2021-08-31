RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Telephone Call from Somali Foreign Minister

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received on Tuesday a telephone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohammed Abdirizak.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments in the region.

