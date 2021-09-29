During the conversation, the sides discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, including plans to intensify political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation, as well as interaction in international organizations.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus M.Barysevich meets the Ambassador of South Africa
On September 28, 2021, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Mikalai Barysevich met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of South Africa to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus concurrently Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka and received copies of his Credentials.
