RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on Sudan

Authors:

APO Importer

The EU strongly condemns the military coup in the Republic of the Sudan and the unlawful detention of the Prime Minister, several Ministers, leaders of the Forces of the Freedom and Change and other civil society representatives; they must be released immediately.

Council of the European Union
Council of the European Union

The EU also strongly condemns the statement of General Burhan declaring nationwide state of emergency, the suspension of key articles of the Constitutional Document and the dissolution of governing bodies. This attempt to undermine Sudan’s transition towards democracy is unacceptable. If the situation is not reversed immediately, there will be serious consequences for EU’s engagement, including its financial support.

Recommended articles

Following decades of authoritarian rule and repressive dictatorship, the legitimate right of the people of Sudan to a better future respecting rule of law, human rights, and democracy, including electing a civilian government, must be respected.

The EU recalls the right of and respect for peaceful protests and urges security forces to show restraint; further violence and bloodshed must be avoided at all costs and perpetrators of human rights violation shall be held accountable.

Access to communication networks must be restored without delay.

The EU reiterates its strong commitment to Sudan’s transition, calling on all stakeholders and regional partners to support the country’s immediate return to the democratic path.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM) Official Hospitality Packages Set to Go on Sale in Nigeria

Integral

Vertiv Research Defines Standard Models for Deploying Edge Infrastructure

Vertiv