Day 3 - B-roll: African rugby teams are coming together to prepare for the Olympic Games and Olympic Repechage - Day 3

This year's Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp brought together champions of African Sevens Rugby under one camp.

Teams are South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Currently only South Africa and Kenya have qualified for the Olympic Games in the men's category. But Uganda and Zimbabwe still stand a chance through the Olympic Repechage. The Olympic Repechage is due to take place in Monaco on the 19th and 20th of June with the Olympic Games Tokyo starting on the 26th to the 28th of July for Men.

Through the leadership of Rugby Africa, African teams are coming together to prepare the qualified teams for the Olympic Games and Olympic Repechage with friendly tournaments and shared preparation camps.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage are available for media to download here : https://we.tl/t-PjLfTcIQ1x(950 Mo)

This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.

The B-roll included:

Interviews:

  • South Africa Rugby High Performance Manager for Sevens Rugby Marius Schoeman
  • Springbok Sevens players Selvyn Davids
  • Uganda Rugby Sevens player Solomon Okia
  • Zimbabwe senior men's sevens rugby player Riaan O'Neil

Shotlist: B-Roll, 14 May

  • 00:00-02:30 > South Africa 2 v Kenya, Kenya won 19-12
  • 02:30-03:27 > South Africa 1 v Uganda, SA won 36-5
  • 03:27-04:52 > South Africa 1 v Kenya, SA won 38-7
  • 04:52-05:50 > Kenya v Zimbabwe, Kenya won 28-12

Quick Facts: Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp:

Dates: 6 –16 May

Venue: Stellenbosch Academy of Sports and Markotter Sports Field

Tournament: 8 &amp; 9 May – 14 &amp; 15 May

Teams: South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Read the full press release:https://bit.ly/3uNy9Gp

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com

