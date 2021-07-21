Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Ethiopia

Meanwhile, humanitarian stocks are rapidly depleting inside Tigray. As of 19 July, the World Food Programme (WFP) and partners will only have enough food stock to feed about 1.9 million people with common food baskets for one round. Despite challenges, at least 167,000 people were reached with food and nutrition support last week.

Shortages of fuel and cash, as well as a communications blackout, are significantly hindering the resumption and preventing the scale-up of humanitarian response. Non-governmental organizations and UN agencies are running out of cash and are unable to pay staff or suppliers. Unless fuel, cash, suppliesand aid workers are able to enter Tigray in the coming days, some humanitarian programmes will not be able to continue.

The UN continues to call for the restoration of electricity, communications, commercial flights and the banking system to prevent a further deterioration ofthe humanitarian situation

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Media files