CR2 recognised by Celent as one of the leading players in Corporate Banking report

Corporate Banking continues to play a dominant role for banks. Banks looking to capture a greater share of the corporate banking wallet must think carefully about their investment decisions in order to ensure they meet their clients’ unique demands for ease of use, flexibility and convenience. To improve client satisfaction from a technology perspective, banks must first start with an overall digital strategy for corporate banking. Banks that want to attract and retain a substantial piece of a business customer’s banking business must continue to invest in the technology infrastructure required to deliver a broad array of products across multiple corporate banking product segments.