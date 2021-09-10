CR2 named as one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies 2021

Commenting on the award, Fintan Byrne, CEO of CR2 said: “We found the process itself extremely valuable to our team companywide as it shone a critical light on our strategy, capabilities, processes, innovation and, most importantly, our culture and commitment to our team. As an international company, we see this as a global mark of excellence that will be recognised by our customers around the world.”

Anya Cummins, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte Ireland said: “This year, a record number of applications to the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards programme were received. The quality of the applicants demonstrated the extraordinarily high-quality businesses operating across the island of Ireland today. In a relentlessly challenging year, the winning companies displayed true bravery in how they adapted to change, with many innovating and some even accelerating their plans for their businesses.”

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland and judging panel member commented: “This year’s winning companies had robust strategies in place prior to the pandemic, which enabled them to respond comprehensively to the changing situations they found themselves in. With no sector untouched by the impact of Covid-19, many companies remained committed to ensuring that they did not fall into the trap of doing things like they had always been done, just because that had worked in the past; in fact, many companies took the extraordinary challenge as an opportunity to develop and improve processes.

“The judges noted that, despite the risk of falling into crisis mode and focusing solely on the immediate challenges facing their businesses, the winning companies were adept at maintaining a long-term view of where their organisations were going and a strong clarity of purpose on what the business was trying to achieve, and why.”

Nikki Canavan, Senior Director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking and judging panel member said: “Over the last number of years the companies in the Best Managed Companies network have shown huge strength in the face of disruption and uncertainty. This year in particular – a year that tested Irish businesses like never before – the judges noted the commitment, bravery, resilience and tenacity of the applicant companies.”

The members of this year’s judging panel were Frank Ryan, Chair of the Judging Panel; Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland; Nikki Canavan, Senior Director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking; Kate Malone, Director of Human Resources, IMI; Feargal Mooney, Non-Executive Director,Meetingsbooker and Colm O'Reilly, CEO, The Business Post.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CR2.

About CR2: Founded in 1997, with headquarters in Dublin, operating across four continents, CR2 offers digital banking, self-service and payments solutions to over 100 retail banks in 60 countries throughout markets in Africa, Middle East and Asia. CR2 helps banks gain and retain customers by providing a breadth and depth of banking and payments solutions that enable them to innovate and offer compelling and relevant services, whilst managing segments cost effectively. For more information, please visit www.CR2.com .

Media files