At the inaugural forum, the Republic of Senegal will present its new economic policy. As one of Africa's most respected markets, Senegal’s economic growth has been among the highest in Africa: between 2014 and 2018, remaining above 6% annually. GDP growth was 5.3% in 2019.
CORRECTION: Senegal's New Economic Policy to be outlined in Canada
Together with the Embassy of Senegal in Canada, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca) is honoured to welcome high-level leadership and Ministerial representation from Senegal and Canada, as the West African leader joins The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.
'It is a great privilege to welcome a nation that Canada regards as a reference for democratic governance and sustainable economic development, says Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business: ‘Senegal's impressive growth averaging 6% for much of the past decade is reflection of unparalleled opportunities in this incredible market'.
'Senegal and Canada enjoy a special relationship, showcased in Prime Minister Trudeau's visit to Africa last year, joined by the Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business,’ explained Her Excellency, Ambassador Viviane Bampassy, representing Senegal in Canada: ‘The opportunities are immense. I am proud of Senegal's role as a leading commercial partner to Canada's trade diversification agenda.
Official Program: Tuesday 1 June 2021 at 11:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 15:00 Dakar
RSVP ( https://bit.ly/3fWeu13 ) or Learn More ( https://bit.ly/3wD9CEC ).
11:00 Call to Order (MC: Mr. Jacques NdoutouMvé)
11:01 Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah) & introduction of the Ambassador
11:05 Welcome Remarks: Ambassador Viviane Bampassy, The Ambassador of Senegal to Canada
11:10 Government of Canada:Hon. Rachel Bendayan (MP), Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
11:20 Keynote Speaker:Senegal’s New Economic Policy Path by Minister Amadou HOTT
11:30 Panel on Senegal’s New Economic Policy Path
Moderator : Christian Azarian, Commercial Counsellor and Senior Trade Commissioner, Embassy of Canada in Senegal
Panelists
- El Hadji Ibrahima Boutouthe Mané, Director of Cooperation, External Financing and Private Sector Development
- Evelyn Dioh SIMPA, Executive Director, WIC Capital
12:05 Q&A and deliberations begin
12:30 Formal Closing
See more and download the speaker biographies ( https://bit.ly/3fPVO2M ).
The event will include translation services and is followed by the Virtual Trade Mission to Senegal on 7 September 2021.Save the Date( https://bit.ly/3yKqRWr )for this exciting trade mission by registering early (at no cost).
