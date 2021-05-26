Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) to host the Virtual 2021 U.S.-Africa Business Summit July 27-29

While much of the world’s attention has been focused on responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outlines of the post-COVID future are emerging. African countries have largely weathered the economic and health challenges better than expected, and have implemented a number of innovative solutions to replace disrupted global supply chains, rapidly expand access to digital platforms and e-commerce, enhance the role women play in their economies, and reshape their financial sectors to deal with debt issues. African countries have continued to reshape their trade and investment environment with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement – the largest free trade area ever created under the World Trade Organization. African countries have also continued to negotiate economic partnerships with foreign partners, including from Europe and China. This, and the business opportunities across key sectors in Africa, mean that it is time to explore new pathways to a stronger U.S.-African economic partnership.

This year’s U.S.-Africa Business Summit will feature senior U.S. Government officials as they explain the Biden Administration’s priorities for Africa, including details of new programs to support development in the Information Communications Technology sector, environmentally smart infrastructure and sustainable energy, and what to expect on trade and investment, including prospects for the U.S.-Kenya Free Trade Agreement, updates on Prosper Africa and the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). African leaders will update participants on the latest developments in AfCFTA, including a preview of what to expect as African countries move to Phase II of this landmark trade and investment agreement this fall. They will also showcase how Africa’s energy sector is evolving to meet the need for rapid increases in electricity generation that balances concerns on climate change and meets the demands of the world market. The Summit will also highlight new ways that women are being economically empowered, highlight what is new on entrepreneurship and foreshadow what to expect on post-COVID tourism and the creative industries. There will also be focused sessions on doing business in some of Africa’s most dynamic markets.

This year’s Business Summit will also feature high-level sessions on the health sector, including a discussion with the companies leading the world’s campaign against COVID-19 and U.S. and African government leaders outlining what to expect on vaccine roll out and laying the groundwork for stronger health partnerships. Sessions will also feature CCA’s U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative, which is creating more effective partnerships on Universal Health Care, Disease Management, and Trade and Investment in health products and services.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

CCA Media Contact: Olaotan Awoyomi oawoyomi@corporatecouncilonafrica.com

About the U.S.-Africa Business Summit: Since its inception in 1997, the CCA U.S.-Africa Business Summit has been the essential conference for connecting American and African businesses and staying ahead of the curve on critical developments in key sectors, including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, trade facilitation, ICT and finance. Summit participants will network virtually with key private sector and government officials, explore new business opportunities, visit virtual exhibition booths to meet potential business partners, and forge new business deals. The Summit also serves as an opportunity to shape and advocate for effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.

CCA has hosted more than 50 U.S. and African Heads of State and over 15,000 participants at its Business Summits. Visit the U.S.-Africa Business Summit Website Here (https://bit.ly/3yFkQdB) for more details on highlights from past conferences. About Corporate Council on Africa (CCA): Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms. Learn more at www.CorporateCouncilOnAfrica.com