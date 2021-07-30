Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Slight decrease in COVID-19 cases

“This reflected a 49.5% decrease, as the country’s efforts to contain the pandemic showed a high level of effectiveness,” she said.

However, the country remains on level 4 lockdown in order to contain the spread of the viral disease and threatens to reverse the gains archived so far in combating it.

“Nevertheless, Cabinet noted the need to strengthen efforts to contain the Third Wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, therefore, the Level 4 lockdown measures remain in force,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

New cases were notable in Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Manicaland and Mashonaland Central Provinces.

“Areas which recorded the most significant numbers of new cases were Harare Metropolitan Province (2 920), Mashonaland East Province (1 968), Mashonaland West Province (1 776), Manicaland Province (1 537) and Mashonaland Central Province (1 106),” reported the Minister.

On provision of essential medical supplies, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet assured the nation on the efforts underway to replenish all supplies of essential consumables to combat COVID-19.

“Government is ramping up the supply of oxygen and other critical provisions at designated health institutions throughout the country.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care has established a prepayment facility with a local gas supplier to ensure constant availability of oxygen. Treasury has released ZW$100 million for the purchase of oxygen,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.