Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (1 April 2021)
As at 01 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 36 896 confirmed cases, including 34 698 recoveries and 1 523 deaths. To date, a total of 87 791 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
