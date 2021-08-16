RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (15 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 235 Cumulative Cases: 120,088 Active Cases: 18,656 Total Tests Today: 3,733 New Recoveries: 607 Total Recoveries: 97,323 Recovery Rate: 81% Cumulative Tests: 1,185,155 New Deaths: 19 Total Deaths: 4,109 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,064,314 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,224,715

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

