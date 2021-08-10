New Recoveries: 1,381 Total Recoveries: 90,210 Recovery Rate: 77% Cumulative Tests: 1,152,398
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (09 August 2021)
New Cases: 526 Cumulative Cases: 116,853 Active Cases: 22, 724 Total Tests Today: 3,369
New Deaths: 19 Total Deaths: 3,919 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,897,414 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1, 044,365
