Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (09 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 526 Cumulative Cases: 116,853 Active Cases: 22, 724 Total Tests Today: 3,369

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

New Recoveries: 1,381 Total Recoveries: 90,210 Recovery Rate: 77% Cumulative Tests: 1,152,398

New Deaths: 19 Total Deaths: 3,919 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,897,414 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1, 044,365

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Media files

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

