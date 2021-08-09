New Recoveries: 1,413 Total Recoveries: 88,829 Recovery Rate: 76% Cumulative Tests: 1,149,029
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (08 August 2021)
New Cases: 437 Cumulative Cases: 116,322 Active Cases: 23, 598 Total Tests Today: 5,215
New Deaths: 74 Total Deaths: 3,900 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,864,204 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1, 022,618
