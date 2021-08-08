RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (07 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 445 New Recoveries: 890 New Deaths: 21 Cumulative Cases: 115,890 Total Recoveries: 87,416 Total Deaths: 3,826

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Active Cases: 26, 648 Recovery Rate: 75% Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,851,407

Recommended articles

Total Tests Today: 6,001 Cumulative Tests: 1,143,814 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1, 002,261

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Media files

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why breastfeeding is painful for new mothers

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17

Nigeria’s basketball team lose their opening game at Tokyo Olympic Games

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous'

BBNaija 2021: Tension as some housemates exchange words in Biggie's house

10 ways to have fun in Lagos with just N5,000

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

EFCC arraigns 3 personnel of investment company for alleged N1.4bn fraud