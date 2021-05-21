RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (21 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 29 New Recoveries: 8 New Deaths: 1 Cumulative Cases: 38 664 Total Recoveries: 36 435 Total Deaths: 1586 Active Cases: 643 Recovery Rate: 94.3% Vaccinated (1st Dose): 624 665 Total Tests Today: 1842 Cumulative Tests: 550 051 Vaccianted(2nd Dose): 263 263

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Nigerians will submit their phone identities to government in July

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Ordinary President Ahmad Isah admits he made a 'stupid mistake' by slapping lady

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Did Buju hint at an exit from Burna Boy's label on new single, 'Outside'?

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex