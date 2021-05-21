Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (21 May 2021)
New Cases: 29 New Recoveries: 8 New Deaths: 1 Cumulative Cases: 38 664 Total Recoveries: 36 435 Total Deaths: 1586 Active Cases: 643 Recovery Rate: 94.3% Vaccinated (1st Dose): 624 665 Total Tests Today: 1842 Cumulative Tests: 550 051 Vaccianted(2nd Dose): 263 263
