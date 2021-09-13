RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Daily Update - 12 September 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 49 Cumulative Cases: 126,269 Active Cases: 2,939 Total Tests Today: 2,035 New Recoveries: 137 Total Recoveries: 118,792 Recovery Rate: 94% Cumulative Tests: 1,316,109 New Deaths: 2 Total Deaths: 4,538 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,845,148 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,863,136

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Buhari sacks Minister of Power, Minister of Agriculture

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

Trending

Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions Ahead of Africa Oil Week in November 2021

Africa Oil Week

Kenyan Cabinet Secretaries Hon. John Munyes and Hon. Charles Keter Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

UNESCO Director-General to attend International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme in Africa

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2021: Sonangol announces move from National Oil Company to Energy Company as it gears up for IPO

Energy Capital &amp; Power