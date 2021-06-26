RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (25 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

COVID-19 report, 25th June: 2,595 new cases out of 11,059 tests (23% positivity); 3,513 recoveries; 60 new deaths (MTSRIP); 697 Dose 2 AZ given. Catch full update here: https://bit.ly/3zX0ZqO .

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Recommended articles

Media files

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

‘Broke’ Yvonne Nelson asks her mum for MOMO (SCREENSHOT)

5 penis health signs guys shouldn't ignore

Shatta Wale busted for 'stealing' bag of money online (SCREENSHOT)

21-yr-old UNILAG student explains why she killed Super TV CEO after 4 months of romantic relationship

Fani-Kayode blasts those justifying Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga’s murder

'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye

Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]

“Never marry a man who already has a child” – Lady warns with amazing reason