RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus: United States Provides $200,000 for Urgent COVID-19 Assistance to Comoros

Authors:

APO Importer

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Amy J. Hyatt announced that the American people – through their development agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), – are providing $200,000 in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Comoros in partnership with the World Health Organization. This assistance will support the Government of Comoros’s COVID-19 response in areas such as providing training to health workers, strengthening infection prevention control through purchase of personal protective equipment, expanding disease surveillance capacity to identify positive cases earlier, and increasing access to lifesaving oxygen for sick patients. The funding will also support increased vaccine uptake through facilitation of local community dialogues and communication campaigns.

U.S. Embassy in Madagascar & Comoros
U.S. Embassy in Madagascar &amp; Comoros

“We will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease,” Chargé Hyatt said during the October 8 announcement ceremony.

Recommended articles

The United States is committed to partnering with the Government of Comoros to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Over the past 60 years, USAID has saved millions of lives from diseases such as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and now COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar &amp; Comoros.

Media files

U.S. Embassy in Niger
U.S. Embassy in Niger 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Amdocs and Telkom Foundation Give Three Local Schools A Digital Boost

Amdocs

UNMISS trains members of South Sudan's forces in Pochalla on upholding child rights

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)