Coronavirus: United States Provides Additional $4 Million for Urgent COVID-19 Assistance in Botswana

The United States Government—through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) —announces an additional $4 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance funding for Botswana. This additional assistance from the historic American Rescue Plan Act builds on more than $8.4 million in COVID-19 assistance to Botswana since the pandemic first emerged. This assistance supports the Government of Botswana to strengthen infection prevention and control in communities and at health facilities, establish vaccination sites, strengthen surveillance at border crossings, provide support for isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients, and support the Government of Botswana’s planning efforts.