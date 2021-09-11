Coronavirus: United States Donates Additional 687,960 Pfizer Vaccines to Tunisia

Keeping to our commitment of leading the global fight against COVID-19, the United States is delivering 687,960 additional doses of the Pfizervaccine toTunisia through the COVAX mechanism. The first tranche of the vaccines, constituting of almost 500,000 doses arrived in Tunisia today, to be followed by the remaining doses on Monday, September 12. Over the past two months, the United States has delivered almost two million vaccines to Tunisia as part of our ongoingpartnershipwith the people ofTunisia to defeatthis devastating pandemic. These vaccines reflect the strength of the U.S.-Tunisian bilateral relationship and demonstrate our commitment to sharing U.S. vaccines with the global community.