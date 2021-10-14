Coronavirus: The United States Provides Additional $5 Million for Urgent Coronavirus Assistance in Egypt

“Committed to recovery, the Government of Egypt is utilizing international cooperation with bilateral and multilateral development partners to respond to the challenging repercussions posed by the pandemic. Egypt’s cooperation with the United States has supported the country’s national agenda, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, namely in the health, education and gender sectors," said H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, the Minister of International Cooperation, commenting on the additional U.S. commitment of $5 million for urgent COVID-19 assistance.

“I’d like to thank the United States Government for their support and long-standing cooperation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate international solidarity during this time of crisis. Last week, we graciously received the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine donations from the U.S. through COVAX, which will help Egyptians stay healthy during this difficult time. USAID and the Ministry of Health and Population have a long history of cooperation in the health sector, and I look forward to further cooperation in the years to come," said H.E. Dr. Hala Zayed, Minister of Health and Population.

The U.S. Government, through USAID, has now provided more than $55 million in Coronavirus assistance to Egypt since the pandemic began, already reaching nearly 18 million people with needed health and economic support. USAID programs train health care workers, improve tracking of and response to the pandemic, provide food assistance to families affected by the pandemic, and support small businesses. This support builds on more than $1 billion in U.S. government investment over the past 40 years to improve the health of all Egyptians.

Diseases know no borders. The United States is committed to partnering with Egypt to end the Coronavirus pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build a world prepared for future outbreaks.