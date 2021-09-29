RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus: The United States Donates Pfizer Vaccines to Kenya

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi announces the arrival of a donation of 210,600 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Kenya. These life-saving vaccines are part of the United States’ efforts to combat COVID-19 around the globe committing overonebilliondoses world-wide. The vaccines arrived in Kenya on September 28 and were met at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by U.S. Embassy Health Attaché, Dr. Douglas Shaffer.

The United States has donated close to 3 millionCOVID-19 vaccinedosesto the people of Kenya. To complement the vaccine donation, the United States, through USAID and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has invested $4.9 million (495 million KSH) to support the vaccine rollout in Kenya through projects aimed at increasing demand for vaccines, health worker training, project monitoring, strengthening supply chain and cold storage capacity, and monitoring adverse effects.

“President Biden recently announced the United States has committed to providing an additional half billion Pfizer doses to low-and middle-income countries around the world. The doses that have already arrived in Kenya and those that are coming will save lives. We continue to encourage Kenyans to get vaccinated to protect yourself, your families, and your communities,” said U.S. Embassy Health Attaché, Dr. Douglas Shaffer.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S Embassy Nairobi, Kenya.

