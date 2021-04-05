Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of South Sudan.
Coronavirus - South Sudan: Overall COVID-19 cases status as of 04-04-2021
Total number of tests performed to date: 135545 New cases confirmed in the last 24 hours: 14 Cumulative number of cases confirmed to date: 10281 Total cases currently under follow up/active cases: 333 Number of cases that are severe in the IDU: 1 Number of cases that are in critical condition in the IDU: 0 Number of cases recovered: 9835 Number of new death in the last 24 hours: 0 Cumulative number of death: 113
