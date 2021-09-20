RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: New COVID-19 Infections on a Downward Trend

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the country is experiencing a sustained downward trend in new COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday, the country recorded 2 281 new laboratory confirmed cases, with 58 new COVID-19 related deaths.

There were 79 new hospitalisations as a result of the disease.

“The total number of cases… is lower than yesterday and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

The institute said the new cases represent a positivity rate of 7.4%.

“The majority of new cases… are from KwaZulu-Natal (518), followed by Western Cape (390). Northern Cape (309) and Eastern Cape (321), Gauteng Province accounted for (235), Free State accounted for 212; Mpumalanga accounted for 148; North West accounted for 124 and Limpopo accounted for 24 of… new cases,” the institute said.

The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 2, 882, 630, with 86, 174 people succumbing to illnesses related to the disease.

At least 17, 598 vaccines were administered on Sunday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to just under 16 million.

Fully vaccinated individuals now account for at least 7.9 million people in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

