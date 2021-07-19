Coronavirus - South Africa: Launch of Vaccination Programme for Correctional Services Officials and Inmates

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has prioritized vaccination of both officials and inmates to ensure their protection and that of the general public. Outbreaks of COVID-19 inCorrectional Centres have a potential to spread to communities, hence the need to vaccinate both inmates and official.

Inmates also get vaccinated in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules, which clearly stipulate that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community. There is a high risk of inmates being exposed to COVID-19, due to the limitations of physical distancing in Correctional facilities.

DCS remains committed to create a safer working environment for all its officials and the vaccination programme will contribute towards that.

Both officials and inmates, are encouraged to get vaccinated. Awareness campaigns continue to be implemented within DCS to demystify some of the myths around vaccines. Minister Lamola will also get vaccinated during the launch.

Details of the Launch of the Vaccination Rollout Programme are as follows: Date: Tuesday, 20 July 2021 Venue: Johannesburg Management Area, Medium C Time: 10h00

Issued by the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services