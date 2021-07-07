Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (6 July 2021)
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 2 090 909 with 15 501 new cases reported. 457 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 62 628 deaths. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 845 038 representing a recovery rate of 88.2%.
