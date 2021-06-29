RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (28 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 941 119 and the number of new cases is 12 222. Today 138 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 60 038 deaths. The number of recoveries is 1 723 882 with a recovery rate if 88.8%.

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Republic of South Africa, Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

Recommended articles

Media files

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Republic of South Africa, Department of Health 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from Babcock University

Adunni Ade opens up on being blacklisted from Nollywood for 3 Years

Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing react to TAMPAN suspension

After Burna Boy's third BET win and Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos,' could the face of Afrobeats change? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Super TV CEO murder suspect begs for forgiveness, says she does not want to die

Funsho Adeolu, Mary Remmy Njoku, Debo Macaroni criticize TAMPAN ban

TAMPAN bars directors from working with Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie wonders why Nigerian ladies are obsessed with plastic surgery