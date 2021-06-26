RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (25 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

25 June COVID-19 statistics in South Africa. The number of new cases is 18 762 and the cumulative cases is 1 895 905. Number of deaths is 215 which brings the total to 59 621. Total number of recoveries is 1 690 380. The recovery rate is 89.2%.

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Republic of South Africa, Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

Recommended articles

Media files

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Republic of South Africa, Department of Health 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

‘Broke’ Yvonne Nelson asks her mum for MOMO (SCREENSHOT)

5 penis health signs guys shouldn't ignore

Shatta Wale busted for 'stealing' bag of money online (SCREENSHOT)

21-yr-old UNILAG student explains why she killed Super TV CEO after 4 months of romantic relationship

Fani-Kayode blasts those justifying Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga’s murder

'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye

Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]

“Never marry a man who already has a child” – Lady warns with amazing reason