Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (25 July 2021)

As of 25 July the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 2 377 823 with 9 718 new cases reported. 287deaths have been reported bringing the total to 69 775 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 158 183 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.

