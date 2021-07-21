Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (21 July 2021)
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in SA is 2 327 472 with 16 240 new cases reported. Today 516 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 68 292 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 098 818 with a recovery rate of 90,2%.
