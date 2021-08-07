RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (06 August 2021)

The cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2, 511, 178 with 13, 652 new cases reported; 479 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74, 352 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2, 280, 490 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Tests conducted: 15, 156, 101 Positive cases: 2, 511, 178 Recoveries: 2, 280, 490 Deaths: 74, 352 New cases: 13, 652

