Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (25 May 2021)

A total of 28 026 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 084 new cases, which represents a 11% positivity rate. A further 102 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 55 976 to date. Read more here: http://ow.ly/M5UT50EVfXq .

