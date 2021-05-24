RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (23 May 2021)

A total of 29 355 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 2 894 new cases, which represents a 9.9% positivity rate. A further 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 55 802 to date. Read more here http://ow.ly/OWeP50ETlw9 .

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
