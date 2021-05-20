Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (19 May 2021)
A total of 40 355 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 522 new cases, which represents a 8.7% positivity rate. A further 167 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 55 507 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/iVUi50EQHob .
Apo
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng