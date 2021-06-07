RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (06 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

A total of 35 821 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5 074 new cases, which represents a 14.2% positivity rate. A further 45 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 56 974 to date. Read more here http://ow.ly/pdDi50F42iG.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

Recommended articles

Media files

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

Unrest in Igangan as 'herdsmen' kill over 20 in fresh attack

Rema, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Sho Madjozi, Master KG and and Nasty C named on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

Anxiety grips The Synagogue, Ikotun and environs following the death of Nigeria's foremost evangelist Prophet T.B Josuha [Pulse Report]

Popular Port Harcourt Pastor Akinola dies hours after TB Joshua

Twene Jonas descends on Shatta Wale and warns him to 'stop fooling' in latest video

Airplane gets stuck in mud at airport after skidding off the runway (video)

Alicia Keys describes Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' as "pure fire"

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers