Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (28 June 2021)
A total of 43,155 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 12,222 new cases, which represents a 28.3% positivity rate. A further 138 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 60,038 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/kmoM50Fkayi .
