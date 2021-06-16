RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (15 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

A total of 47,394 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 8,436 new cases, which represents a 17.8% positivity rate. A further 208 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,087. Read more: http://ow.ly/vVvg50FaWyv .

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

Recommended articles

Media files

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

Ahmed Musa expresses his frustration after he was chased out of the field by fans in an ugly incident in Kano

Actress Lilian Esoro sparks romance rumours with footballer Odion Ighalo

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Victims of Brisk Capital share stories of how a 21-year-old scammed them all

Actor Baba Ijesha denied bail, to remain in detention till July

3 things women do when they are cheating

Big or small; Ewes and Northerners are always good in bed - Actress claims

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel