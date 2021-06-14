RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (13 June 2021)

A total of 44,560 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7,657 new cases, which represents a 17.2% positivity rate. A further 59 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57,765. Read more: http://ow.ly/d0kx50F9fmI .

