Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (12 June 2021)

A total of 56,173 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9,320 new cases, which represents a 16.6% positivity rate. A further 114 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57,706 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/vgmx50F8YCC .

